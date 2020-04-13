Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €550.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €568.79 ($661.38).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €473.70 ($550.81) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €471.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €520.48. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

