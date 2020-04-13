Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 248.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 798,756 shares during the quarter. Kennametal comprises 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.35% of Kennametal worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 99,791 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 210,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 260,034.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 743,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $22.15. 698,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,804. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

