KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KDDIY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

KDDIY stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.22.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

