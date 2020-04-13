KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Raised by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 95.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,295 shares during the period. KBR makes up 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,768,000. FMR LLC raised its position in KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KBR by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 776,012 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $11,936,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $11,756,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.71. 1,145,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

