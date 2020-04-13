KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE KAR opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,619,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after buying an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 755,026 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

