Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $169.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

