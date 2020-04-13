Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Jumia Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

