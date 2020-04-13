JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.60.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.4264939 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

