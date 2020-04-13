Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JOUT. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti increased their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Outdoors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $642.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

