JMP Securities Cuts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $6.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of EXTR opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 246,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

