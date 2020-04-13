Jewel (JWL) Price Up 54.8% Over Last Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004621 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $374,393.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jewel has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.02733213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00216806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

