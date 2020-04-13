Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.41. 164,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,664. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.