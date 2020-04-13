JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,131,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the previous session’s volume of 191,050 shares.The stock last traded at $0.53 and had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $152.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 152.43% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 408,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

