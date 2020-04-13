Jacobs & Co. CA Takes $994,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Jacobs & Co. CA owned 0.13% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

SOXL stock traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $112.05. 2,453,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,324. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $331.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

