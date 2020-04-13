Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 7,162 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,921,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,277,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

