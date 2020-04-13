Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 27,516 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 16,735,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,080,592. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

