Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,012 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,654,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.51.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.45. 535,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

