Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,874 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,627. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.98.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

