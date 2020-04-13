Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 170 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hubbell by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.15. 183,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

