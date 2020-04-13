Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,424. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.06 and a 200 day moving average of $264.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

