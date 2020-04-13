Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $35.14. 17,327,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

