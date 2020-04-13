Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.87 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,488,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047,954. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

