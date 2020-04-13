Jacobs & Co. CA Has $12.04 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $299.62. 3,115,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,277. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

