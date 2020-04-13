Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,150. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

