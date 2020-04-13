Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.