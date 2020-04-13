Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,172,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

