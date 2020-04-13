J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JDWPY. ValuEngine raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

