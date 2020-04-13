iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Trimmed by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $33.61. 6,953,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

