iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

IVE traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.16. 2,349,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

