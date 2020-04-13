iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.70. 10,867,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

