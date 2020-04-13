iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,984 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

