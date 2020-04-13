iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Lifted by Cougar Global Investments Ltd

Cougar Global Investments Ltd lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,356,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,365,656. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.