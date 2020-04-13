iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Truewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,605,830 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.