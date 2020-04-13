iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $48.00 on Thursday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

