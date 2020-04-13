IoTeX Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $2.83 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bgogo, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.41 or 0.04254649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036974 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009782 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003464 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Coineal, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

