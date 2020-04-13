IONChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $266,248.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02737879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00216431 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

