Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $8.73 million and $8,497.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02747317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00206478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,363,316 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

