Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

TSE ITP opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.42. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40. The company has a market cap of $585.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.44.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$384.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.11 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

