Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.10.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0258 per share. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at C$942,634.36.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

