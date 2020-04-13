International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 4,155,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

