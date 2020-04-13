Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $13.05 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,856 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

