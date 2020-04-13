Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.