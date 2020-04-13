Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Insider Sells $640,000.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $64.61 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,666 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 366,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

