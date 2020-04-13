Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $448,500.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at $603,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.63 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $35,129,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

