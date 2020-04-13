Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$39,171.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$39,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$417,824.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.67 million and a PE ratio of 21.48. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$7.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.60 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.