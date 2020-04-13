Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $247,600.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Seagate Technology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

