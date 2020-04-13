Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $19,642.14 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $19,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

Shares of CRM opened at $154.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

