Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $1,461,572.72 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,136.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $103.04.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $34,380,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

