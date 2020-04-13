Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) COO Sells $37,454.19 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BTU opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,163 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 870,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 853,470 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the period.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

