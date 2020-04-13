Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Sells $75,825.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $75,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 269.73. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

