Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Sells $75,825.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $75,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 269.73. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $62.96.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.
